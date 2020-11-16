Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,862,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 110,125 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $271,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 18,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 144,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $49.66. 779,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,968,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

