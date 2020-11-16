Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of ED opened at $81.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

