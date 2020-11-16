County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives $24.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,962 shares of company stock valued at $722,899. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.