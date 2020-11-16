Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USOI opened at $4.54 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

