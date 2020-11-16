Critical Analysis: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iron Mountain and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33 Invesco Mortgage Capital 3 0 0 0 1.00

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential downside of 29.72%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 4.82% 21.19% 1.96% Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -2.61% -0.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 1.74 $267.38 million $2.29 11.21 Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.68 $364.10 million $1.92 1.73

Invesco Mortgage Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iron Mountain. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

