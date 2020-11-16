Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $11.22 million and $1.95 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00075307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00426767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.80 or 0.03093510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,653,334 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

