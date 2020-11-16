DaTa eXchange (DTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00076175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00421325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.06 or 0.03144868 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026546 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.