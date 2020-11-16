DeFinition (DZI) Market Cap Tops $2.00 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFinition has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. DeFinition has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $638.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00167602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00027075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00956244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00243700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002368 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 114,545% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00094307 BTC.

DeFinition Token Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.