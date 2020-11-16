Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $26.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $41.74.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $131,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

