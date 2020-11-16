Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 158,683 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,683 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of PepsiCo worth $396,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

