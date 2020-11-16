Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 332,737 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 332,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,745,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Deere & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,115. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

