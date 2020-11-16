Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 123,792 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $308,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $60.45. 234,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,552. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.