Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,565 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,565 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Chevron worth $247,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.69. 612,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

