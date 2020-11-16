Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lessened by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,781,782. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $141.66. 40,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,906. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

