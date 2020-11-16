Employers Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 17,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 434,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

