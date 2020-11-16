Employers Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,691,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

