Employers Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.47. 454,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,335,367. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

