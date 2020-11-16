Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,381,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.86. The company had a trading volume of 46,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

