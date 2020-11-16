Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.39. 317,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.