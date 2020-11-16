Employers Holdings Inc. Has $476,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

GIS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.53. 84,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.