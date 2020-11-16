Employers Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 130.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $13,924,672. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.01. 81,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.58. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

