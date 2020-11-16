Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after buying an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.17. The company had a trading volume of 35,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.