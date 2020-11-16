Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,560 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,552 shares of company stock worth $201,757,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $376.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $393.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit