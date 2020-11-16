Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,560 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,552 shares of company stock worth $201,757,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $376.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $393.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

