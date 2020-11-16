Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 215,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 132,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

