Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Employers Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.11. 43,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,167. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $269.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.83 and its 200 day moving average is $226.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.