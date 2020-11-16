Employers Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 167.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.45. 257,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,552. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

