Employers Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 38.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 104,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.30. 73,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

