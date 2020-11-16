Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.66 (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 2.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 192.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $24.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

EQIX opened at $760.81 on Monday. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $737.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,174. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

