Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) released its earnings results on Saturday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.36. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.