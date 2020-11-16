Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) released its earnings results on Saturday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.36. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

