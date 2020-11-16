EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Update

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the October 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXFO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of EXFO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.39. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of EXFO by 686.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EXFO by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of EXFO by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EXFO by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, web-scale operators, and network equipment. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

