Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Swiss National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,359,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154,800 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,451,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.72. 325,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,395,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
