Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Swiss National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,359,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154,800 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,451,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.72. 325,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,395,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

