Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $277.36. The company had a trading volume of 256,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,395,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

