FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FDX stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.00. 94,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $293.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

