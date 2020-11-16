First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Raised by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 115,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $277,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $42.55. 9,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

