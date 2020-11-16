First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.37% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SDVY stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.31.

