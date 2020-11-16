FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on November 16th (OTCMKTS:FMACU)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FMACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 16th. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FirstMark Horizon Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FMACU opened at $10.20 on Monday.

There is no company description available for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.

