Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Fiserv worth $291,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.26.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.48. 104,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.