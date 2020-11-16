Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3796 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Fortis has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

NYSE:FTS opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

