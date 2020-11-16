Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 54.90%.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

