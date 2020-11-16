Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires 1,541 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Tesla by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.78. The company had a trading volume of 556,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,534,641. The firm has a market cap of $387.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,114 shares of company stock valued at $56,932,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

