Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 64.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. 2,134,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,691,428. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

