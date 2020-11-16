Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 42,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.40. 248,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

