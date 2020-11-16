Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.9% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $378.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,746. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,587. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.