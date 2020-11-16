Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 375,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,722. The company has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

