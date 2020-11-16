Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $5.76 on Monday, hitting $144.12. The company had a trading volume of 860,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.24, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.