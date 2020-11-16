Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.85.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 781,819 shares of company stock worth $130,561,974 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.51. 236,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,570,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.05 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $201.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

