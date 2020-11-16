Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 27.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 154,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in American Express by 14.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $1,959,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,486. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

American Express stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.04. 238,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,177. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

