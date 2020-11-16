Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,940. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.