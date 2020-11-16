Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Invests $727,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

CRM traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $250.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,886. The stock has a market cap of $226.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.20 and its 200 day moving average is $211.59.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,360 shares of company stock worth $150,484,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

