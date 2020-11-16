Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,044 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,250. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,805,898. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

